Wanderers beat Hamilton 10-5 to win HRU women's grand final: 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 26 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Wanderers have beaten Hamilton 10-5 to claim another Hunter Rugby Union women's crown at No.2 Sportsground in what winning co-captain Britney Duff described as the Two Blues' "toughest game of the season by far".

