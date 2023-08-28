The Newcastle Knights' Kalyn Ponga will be out for round 27, with scans confirming the skipper has a high-grade AC shoulder injury.
Medical and performance staff have commenced treatment with a view to Ponga returning for week one of the finals series, the Knight said in a statement on Monday morning.
Ponga suffered the worrying shoulder injury in Sunday's 32-6 triumph against Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Knights wrapped up a home final with their penultimate-round victory, but it came at a high price after Ponga was replaced in the 66th minute following a heavy tackle from Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said after the match he had not been briefed by Newcastle's medical staff about the extent of the injury.
Asked who his options were to replace Ponga, O'Brien indicated Leeds-bound Lachlan Miller was the likely candidate.
Miller played 11 games in the first half of the season but hasn't been sighted in the top grade since May 20.
"I won't be stupid with him [Ponga], that's for sure," O'Brien said.
"Lachie Miller hasn't left us yet. He's training well.
"He'll come in and do a good job."
Given that the Knights can finish no worse than sixth, O'Brien has the luxury of resting players against the Dragons.
Ponga will almost certainly be given a week off, while it remains to be seen if Jackson Hastings (ankle), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) and Kurt Mann (sternum) are able to return after missing the win against Cronulla.
