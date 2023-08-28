Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights to nurse Kalyn Ponga through finals after high-grade AC shoulder injury

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Knights' Kalyn Ponga will be out for round 27, with scans confirming the skipper has a high-grade AC shoulder injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.