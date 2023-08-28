The University of Newcastle's "high-tech campus" on the Central Coast has been approved, offering fresh hopes of bringing life back to Gosford CBD.
The NSW government gave the $58 million "University of Newcastle Central Coast Campus" the green light as a state-significant development.
It will be built on the old Mitre 10 site in Gosford's main street, near the town's hospital, railway station and bus terminal.
A NSW Planning assessment report said the campus would include a four-storey building, small retail area, cafe and public open space.
The plan would "establish a university presence" in Gosford CBD and foster "education, health and innovation investment".
It would also build connections "between Gosford Hospital and other University of Newcastle campuses".
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Alex Zelinsky said the approval showed the university's "ongoing commitment to the Central Coast".
Professor Zelinsky added it was "an exciting step towards the continued revitalisation of Gosford CBD".
"Our new Central Coast Campus will act as an anchor in the reinvigoration of the region and will deliver a welcome injection into the local economy," Professor Zelinsky said.
"The campus will provide a new place to work and study that is close to TAFE NSW, government and business.
"This will help generate new jobs and bolster the region's existing workforce and attract more significant investment back to the Central Coast."
He said the project would "allow students across the region to build their skills and earn a degree without leaving the Central Coast".
Gosford MP Liesl Tesch said the Gosford campus was "a dream of mine for a long time".
Ms Tescsh, a University of Newcastle alumni, said the project would help "bring Gosford to life".
"We've seen what NUspace did for Newcastle."
She said the campus was "entering the final stages of planning prior to construction".
Ms Tesch said the campus would include the "existing Clinical School and Research Institute", which trains doctors, nurses and midwives.
She praised the campus project, saying it would be a "hub of innovation and architectural design in our city centre".
Construction is expected to begin late this year, with the campus operating by mid-2025.
Ms Tesch said the NSW government had committed $18 million to the campus, which added to the same amount of federal funds.
The university will contribute about $22 million.
In June last year, the university said more than 900 students were expected to study at the Gosford campus within its first decade of operation, with courses in allied health, bioscience, digital transformation, law, business and innovation.
The university's Ourimbah campus has operated on the Central Coast for more than 30 years.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.