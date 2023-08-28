Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle campus approved for Mann Street in Gosford under NSW planning laws

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
The University of Newcastle's "high-tech campus" on the Central Coast has been approved, offering fresh hopes of bringing life back to Gosford CBD.

