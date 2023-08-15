Hunter 'home' to new multibillion-dollar missile defence system

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy says Newcastle will be "home" to the nation's new multibillion-dollar air and missile defence system.
The Newcastle Herald reported in December that Northrop Grumman Australia, one of two companies vying for the AIR6500 program contract, planned to base its support centre for the project at Williamtown.
Lockheed Martin, the other firm shortlisted for the contract, announced last year that it planned to build an integrated air and missile defence research and development centre at Williamtown.
The federal government has not announced the successful AIR6500 tenderer, but Mr Conroy told a media conference at Newcastle Airport on Tuesday that Williamtown RAAF base would have a "huge role" in the next-generation AIR6500 system.
"This will be home of a project called AIR6500," the Shortland MP said.
"We will be the heart of defending the country against any potential missile attack."
Mr Conroy announced on Tuesday that the government would partner with F-35 maintenance contractor BAE Systems Australia to build a $100 million jet fighter recoating workshop at Williamtown.
He said AIR6500 was another defence program destined to bring more jobs to the region.
"This really is the start of a long process where Williamtown and the Hunter region is the heart of our aviation security," he said.
"That just means more jobs for our region, more high-skill, secure jobs for families in the Hunter."
RAAF Williamtown coordinates the nation's air defences and surveillance and is home to most of Australia's 72 Lockheed Martin F-35 jet fighters.
Mr Conroy said a decision on the successful AIR6500 tenderer was "very imminent".
"No matter who is awarded it, Williamtown RAAF and the Hunter defence industry will have a big role," he said.
The AIR6500 $2.7 billion first phase will connect systems and radar sensors across the Australian Defence Force's war-fighting domains into a synchronised interface which can track missile threats, coordinate a joint response and direct that response onto the target.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
