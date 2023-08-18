Save the date: September 3. It's Father's Day, and plenty of venues around Newcastle and the Hunter Valley are keen to help you spoil your dad.
Here are some suggestions. And a hot tip - book ahead!!
It's a festival for fathers at the corner of Watt and Scott streets on September 3, 10am to 5pm. There's an on-site licensed bar, food and drink tastings, market stalls, barbecue cooking demonstrations, live music, putt-putt golf and velcro axe-throwing. There's also fun activities for the kids.
Book a seat on September 3 and dad will receive a free schooner of tap beer on the day and a choice of menu specials.
The Father's Day package includes a one-hour hosted axe-throwing experience, safety briefing and coaching session, a pizza to share, and one standard drink. 188 King Street, Newcastle.
A half-day journey on a steam train from Maitland to Dungog and return.Your journey begins at Maitland Railway Station and travels along the scenic North Coast line.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on September 3, with music by Damien Baguley from 1pm. "Ultimate Dad Specials" for lunch and dinner (including the Surf & Turf 450g T-bone chargrilled with garlic lobster chips and salad, $85).
A two-course spit roast, music by Louis Burt and a display by the Antique Truck and Machinery Club. Beer, wine and soft drinks available at the cellar door. Tickets: adults $60, children aged 4-10 $25.
Something different: Dad's & Bub's Lawn Bowls at 2pm. Sounds like fun.
Head to the Honeysuckle fave for a $38 wagyu steak and a complimentary Orion beer for dad.
Dads bowl or play putt-putt for free all day (must be accompanied by a full-paying customer for free bowling). Grab a smoked brisket bun and a beer from the "Farbecue" in the mini golf area between 11.30am and 3pm, or book for a sit-down lunch or dinner at The Diner.
Bring dad to the club for lunch and he will receive a free beer. Music from Glen Harrison, noon onwards.
Limited edition Fireball cocktails, 4 Pines Brewing Co tastings and food specials including $1 wings.
Lunch and dinner bookings are available and there is a special $75 churrasco menu on offer. Think buffalo wings, chorizo, halloumi with fermented chilli honey, flank steak with salsa verde, chicken thigh with cachaca rum and mint, white fish with fennel slaw, smoked pork belly with roasted apple, brisket, beef short rib, wild mushroom croquettes, school prawns with chipotle and lime aioli, cheese bread, Brazilian feijoada ... the list goes on.
Treat dad to a Sunday roast, a smoked meat platter or one of several beer specials.
Enjoy a seafood and Texas-style buffet (adult $89, children 5-12 $35), lawn games and live music, with the option of booking a scenic helicopter flight.
Thanks to 4 Pines Brewing, dad's first beer is free (with the purchase of a main meal) and he gets a chance to spin the 4 Pines prize wheel. Special deal: Surf & Turf 300g sirloin with butter poached tiger prawns, chips and salad ($49).
Enjoy a two-course meal and drink for $42 and take advantage of $10 drink specials all day. Live music 4pm to 7pm with acoustic guitarist Matt Atherton.
Head to 116 Maitland Road, Islington, on September 3 for an "all-you-can-eat" Texan smoked barbecue lunch (sittings at 11am to 2pm, or 2.30pm to 4.30pm).
Food specials all day plus Modus XPA schooners at a special price; live music from 1pm to 4pm; and dad gets a voucher to use at Hunter Valley Gardens Aqua Golf.
Head to Cardiff RSL Club for a seafood buffet. Sittings at 11am to 1pm, 1.15pm to 3.15pm, and 5pm to 9pm. Phone 4956 7183 to book.
A choice of four, three-course packages for lunch or dinner, plus there's a special "Dad's Drinks Package".
It's a family affair on the bowling green from noon to 4pm with live music, a sausage sizzle, slushies, a jumping castle and face painting.
This year's Father's Day Breakfast Boxes look amazing, and include free-range eggs, bacon from Moores Meats in Morisset, a fresh, crusty loaf from Morisset Bakehouse, milk from The Little Big Dairy Co, a jar of Regal Honey, a jar of Drunken Sailor Canning Co. Smokey Tomato Relish, Olssons sea salt, fresh orange juice from East Coast Juices, Hunter Belle Dairy Co beer cheese and Jersey butter, Martins Meats beef jerky, and Gwandalan Quality Meats sausages. Available for delivery ($85) or pick-up from the farm gate ($82), with a choice of add-ons.
Give dad a sleep-in and take him to brunch at this Hamilton cafe. Included on the special Father's Day brunch menu is eggs benedict, smashed avocado on sourdough, a pancake stack with Jamaican bananas, and the Mountain Man Hotpot (chipotle pulled pork baked with cannellini beans, chorizo, potatoes, Spanish onion, and a fried egg, served with sourdough bread).
