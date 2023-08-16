Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Fans gather at Hunter live sites for Matildas semi-final against England

Updated August 16 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FANS have gathered across the Hunter to feel the community spirit as the Matildas took to the field for a history-making game on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.