FANS have gathered across the Hunter to feel the community spirit as the Matildas took to the field for a history-making game on Wednesday night.
Live sites in Newcastle and Maitland were packed and brought an electric atmosphere as the Australian women's football team kicked off against England for the World Cup semi-final.
Dressed head-to-toe in green and gold, fans new and old flocked to watch the match, setting up seats at the public screenings and snagging tables at pubs ahead of the 8pm start.
The clash follows the Matildas' nail-biting game watched by millions on Saturday evening, which they won in a penalty shoot-out.
About 2000 fans converged on Wheeler Place on Saturday when the Matildas defeated France in a nail-biting World Cup quarter-final, and more were expected on Wednesday.
Pre-game insights from ex-Matildas stars and special guests kicked off at Wheeler Place at 7pm.
The live site at Maitland was hosting a free community barbecue on Wednesday for the semi-final.
In Lake Macquarie, Warners Bay Theatre, baramayiba was hosting a free, family friendly event.
There weren't too many pubs or clubs around town without at least a screen showing the match either.
If the Matildas are successful against the Lioness' at the stadium in Sydney tonight, they will go up against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2023 grand final on Sunday.
If they go down tonight, they will play off for third and fourth place on Saturday.
The celebrations started early for some, with school students in the Hunter dressing up for the occasion.
Glendore Public School, where star Matildas mid-fielder Emily van Egmond's mother Annette is the principal, was a sea of green and gold on Tuesday, while Hunter Christian School dressed up on Wednesday.
