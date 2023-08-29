MCDONALD'S is serving up a new restaurant in Huntlee, which it says will inject more than $6.5 million into the local economy.
Owner Michael Feros joined McDonald's as a licensee more than 15 years ago, and now employs more than 400 people across four restaurants at Greta, Industrial Drive, Maitland Food Court and Rutherford.
"We are excited to start construction on a new restaurant in the Hunter and create 100 construction jobs, as well as a further 100 operational jobs once the restaurant opens," he said.
"McDonald's Huntlee is committed to playing an active role in the local community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities, as well as supporting local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people.
"We look forward to serving up our great tasting, great quality menu once the restaurant opens."
The new location at 160-162 Wine Country Drive will be fitted with modern decor, a dual-lane drive thru, dedicated partner delivery room, McCafe and PlayPlace for customers.
It will be built with solar panels, a heat recovery water system and LED lights designed to reduce emissions and energy use.
It will also feature wheel stops containing recycled materials in the car park.
