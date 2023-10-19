Australia's first two regional Pride post boxes have been installed in Hamilton in support of the local LGBTQIA+ community.
Two Australia Post boxes on Beaumont Street have been wrapped in the iconic Pride and Trans/BIPOC pride flag during Newcastle Pride 2023.
There are 17 other Pride street post boxes in metropolitan areas around Australia but the two new boxes in Newcastle are the first outside capital cities.
The initiative came about thanks to Newcastle Pride founder and Australia Post employee Lee-Anne McDougall.
"Newcastle Pride this year received funding from Newcastle City Council and Hello Hamilton," she said.
"What we've been trying to do for a few years now is bring visibility to the city, to show that we're an inclusive community.
"So when we got this funding we thought what can we do to brighten up Hamilton?
"We wanted to compliment our festival leading up to our fair day on Saturday.
"So working for Australia Post I'd seen these boxes a few years ago. We've reached out to Australia Post and got the approval to have these beautiful Pride boxes put in."
Ms McDougall said she thought the initiative showed Hamilton was an Inclusive suburb.
"I just think that it just gives a sense of belonging," she said. "When people look at that box, they feel they are included. You see people's reactions, they stop and take photos."
Newcastle Pride and Hamilton Business Association have also been pursuing a rainbow crossing in the suburb. Ms McDougall said she felt the post boxes were a positive step towards that goal.
The boxes were installed ahead of the Newcastle Pride fair day in Gregson Park on October 21, which will feature entertainment, food, stalls and more.
