DAMIAN Zane believes the influence of A-League men's boss Rob Stanton will help the Jets build a successful junior pathway, and he's determined to be part of the journey after signing on for another season as youth coach.
Zane, a four-time NPL NNSW men's premiership-winner at Edgeworth, took over as Jets Youth coach a year ago and overhauled the team for their campaign at gaining promotion out of the NPL NSW third-tier.
The squad of mostly under-19 players finished third but Zane has been pleased with their development and the first-team training chances given to players like Will Dobson, Kierry James and Xavier Bertoncello.
"We made some good in-roads," Zane said.
"We have a few boys who have really gone ahead and Rob has exposed them, which is for me the last step.
"Having been a guy who has given youth a chance, you have to expose them and Rob has been a real advocate of doing that.
"When it's something that you believe in, it's a lot easier to buy into it.
"It was disappointing not to get promoted, but when I look back there were a lot of success stories, and at the end of the day it's about producing players.
"I guess the incentive hasn't been there for the players, where they believed they were a genuine chance. But I believe now with the exposure that they are getting, you are starting to get players who believe they can be a footballer, and they are then prepared to fight harder and for longer to forge a career.
"I think through Rob's experiences with Sydney FC and what he's passed onto me, we're getting the proper structures in place, and promotion will take care of itself."
Zane has also had more opportunities in recent months. He has worked as an assistant at first-team training under Stanton, who took over from Arthur Papas in June.
"Just overall, I think there's a great vide inside the club," he said. "And I think the results will match what's going on inside the club."
He also sees a bright future for the region beyond this year after helping the Northern NSW under 16 boys' and girls' team at this month's national championships.
"I want to see Newcastle do well and I think we've got some talent coming through," he said
"And we've just added a [Jets academy] gym down at Speers Point, which is massive. It's been one of the deficiencies in our program, the strength side of things.
"That's been resolved and I really think after going to nationals, I think our players are good and their own identity shines through, rather than being a robotic type of player. I think that's a strength to build off."
"We've always had the hunger. The hard work has come naturally to our players."
