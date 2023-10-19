Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Damian Zane driven to see Newcastle player pathway thrive

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 19 2023 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian Zane. Picture by Simone De Peak
Damian Zane. Picture by Simone De Peak

DAMIAN Zane believes the influence of A-League men's boss Rob Stanton will help the Jets build a successful junior pathway, and he's determined to be part of the journey after signing on for another season as youth coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.