ANIMAL shelters are under serious pressure thanks to a nationwide cat vaccination shortage and a canine parvovirus outbreak across the Hunter.
RSPCA NSW has put a temporary hold on accepting any surrendered or stray cats for the next month at all of its sites, except for the Blue Mountains and Illawarra shelters.
Vaccinations play a critical role in protecting cats not only from cat flu, but the fatal feline panleukopenia virus, RSPCA NSW chief veterinarian Dr Liz Arnott said.
"Although feline panleukopenia is rarely encountered in pet cats and flu symptoms are typically manageable, they are much more commonly seen in a shelter environment and can have dire consequences," she said.
"These illnesses can spread rapidly in a shelter, leading to large-scale mortality, which is a scenario we are committed to avoiding."
What's left of the vaccination stock will be used to complete vaccine regimes for cats already in the RSPCA's care.
Meanwhile, it's not good news for dog-lovers either, with Maitland's Animal Management Facility forced to close due to an outbreak of the deadly canine parvovirus.
The facility will be closed to the public for at least two weeks while staff try to limit further spread, meaning no visitors are allowed on site and the facility is not accepting surrenders while it's closed.
A number of cases of CPV have been identified across the Hunter Valley and dog owners are urged to vaccinate their pets.
A Maitland City Council spokesman said the virus was first identified last week.
"Staff are taking a range of precautions to manage the spread of the virus including chemically sanitising surfaces and footpaths around the facility and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) protocols for staff members to limit the spread," he said.
"No visitors are permitted on site and the facility will not be accepting surrenders, if you find a stray animal it's best to contact the facility to receive advice prior to arriving at the site.
"The most effective form of mitigation is to ensure a dog is up to date on its vaccinations, if it's unvaccinated or untreated there is a higher mortality rate."
The facility looks after animals from across Cessnock, Dungog and Maitland.
It will be closed for two weeks from the last identified case of parvovirus.
The virus causes gastrointestinal illness in dogs and can be especially dangerous in puppies, symptoms include loss of appetite, severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.
If unvaccinated or left untreated, CPV can have a high mortality rate and anyone who thinks their pet may be infected should contact their vet immediately.
Cat owners are also being asked to desex their pets from four months of age, with feline intake at RSPCA NSW increasing by eight times, up to 500 kittens each week during kitten season, Dr Arnott said.
"In light of these vaccine shortages, the limited sheltering options and the upcoming kitten season, it's never been more crucial for people to educate themselves on adopting responsible cat ownership practices, as well as what to do if they find a cat or a litter of kittens," she said.
"Desexing is vitally important to prevent unwanted pregnancies and keeps your beloved feline friend healthy."
