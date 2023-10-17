A WOMAN has been recovering in hospital after she was attacked by two dogs at Rutherford.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to an animal attack on Harvey Road at about 6am on Sunday, October 15.
Paramedics treated the woman, who was aged in her 30s, and transported her to Maitland Hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health said she was in a stable condition in hospital at the latest update on Monday.
A spokesperson for Maitland City Council said its rangers were aware of the incident.
"Council rangers are aware that two unidentified dogs were involved in an incident on Sunday morning," the spokesperson said.
"At this juncture, investigations into the incident are ongoing, and we cannot issue any further details.
"If you see a dog or pet on the loose out of hours, don't approach the animal and call our out of hours customer experience number on 02 4934 9700."
The woman's friend took to social media to detail how she claims the weekend attack unfolded, writing that the woman was mauled by two dogs while she was with her service dog.
The friend said people heard the woman scream and came to her aid.
The post said the woman's service dog was been treated by vets for puncture wounds.
