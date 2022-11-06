NEWCASTLE'S Pride Fair Day was far from a drag as the LGBTQIA+ community celebrated in true camp style.
Saturday's event was all about rainbow coloured fun and empowering current and future generations to be proud of who they are, regardless of their gender identity or sexuality.
Hosted by special guest Miss Danni Issues, the Fair Day saw all sorts of frocks and fabulousness show off at Gregson Park for the biggest event of the month-long festival.
Glamorous Drag shows, performance art, live music, food vans, LGBTQIA+ community stalls and an after-party were all a part of the fun.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
