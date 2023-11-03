Newcastle Herald
COVID vaccine rates drop significantly in the Hunter

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) now recommends boosters mainly for older people and those with pre-existing conditions.
COVID vaccine rates in the Hunter have plummeted to 14 per cent of people aged 18 and over, federal health data show.

