POLICE allege a speeding dirt bike rider fled from officers into bushland carrying a backpack stuffed with drugs.
A man remains in custody and will front court again later this month after police arrested him at Neath, near Cessnock, on Tuesday.
Highway patrol officers said they spotted an unregistered trail bike turning onto Cessnock Road about 8am and watched it overtake - and undertake - vehicles while going at least 110 kilometres per hour.
Police caught up to the trail bike under lights and siren and tried to stop the rider, according to highway patrol officers.
It allegedly turned onto Tunnel Road and entered a residential property.
Police said the rider ditched the trail bike and fled into bushland, and highway patrol officers gave chase on foot.
The rider, a 24-year-old man, was found and arrested without incident, according to police.
Police allege a search of his backpack revealed a resealable bag of "clear white crystals", a bag of cannabis leaf, and another with buprenorphine strips, which is an opioid.
Officers said they then discovered the man's licence was disqualified, and he was on bail conditions.
The rider was arrested and taken to Cessnock hospital for testing, before he was taken to Cessnock Police Station.
The man faces charges of driving recklessly, driving while disqualified, and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
The man was hit with penalty notices for the registration offences, police said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.