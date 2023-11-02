Griffiths steps away from NRLW side in Knights coaching reshuffle

TWO-TIME premiership-winning NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths will step away from Newcastle's women's team to coach the club's NSW Cup side in 2024.
As part of a coaching reshuffle at the Knights, Griffiths has moved from the women's program to steer the men's reserve-grade side next season.
The reappointment, which Griffiths was eager for, had been mooted before last month's NRLW grand final but was confirmed by the Knights on Thursday.
"After lengthy discussions with Ronald we decided this outcome was the best for all parties," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"Ronald has done an outstanding job as NRLW head coach, and we felt coaching NSW Cup was the next phase in his coaching career."
Another key change at the club is Michael Dobson taking on the men's under-21 Jersey Flegg side.
Dobson, a former Knights player, will remain in his role as pathways manager.
The appointments leave the Knights searching for a new women's coach.
As previously reported by the the Newcastle Herald, NSW Women's Origin coach Kylie Hilder is a leading candidate for the NRLW job.
Woodberry-raised Griffiths, who was previously an assistant at Wests Tigers, took over the NRLW side for their second season in 2022.
Newcastle ran last in their inaugural campaign, losing all five games, but on the back of a plethora of big-name signings the club went from wooden-spooners to premiers just six months later.
The Knights then lost multiple players from the premiership side as the league expanded from six to 10 teams in 2023, but Griffiths was able to guide the club to back-to-back titles, the women claiming a come-from-behind 24-18 victory over Gold Coast in the decider.
The coach, a former Kurri Kurri Bulldogs mentor, expressed interest after the win in potentially trying to coach the women to a three-peat, but also admitted considering taking on a new role.
"Coaching NSW Cup will be an exciting opportunity, I will relish being able to connect with the local league clubs and continue my personal development," Griffiths said.
"The Knights have afforded me the chance to be a part of a history-making NRLW team, I will be forever grateful for those opportunities and the memories created.
"I would like to thank our players, supporters, sponsors and families who have been with us along this NRLW journey."
MORE KNIGHTS NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.