Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Griffiths steps away from NRLW side in Knights coaching reshuffle

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 2 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO-TIME premiership-winning NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths will step away from Newcastle's women's team to coach the club's NSW Cup side in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.