Knights NRLW mentor Ronald Griffiths is facing one of the toughest decisions of his coaching career after being approached about taking on a new role at the club.
Griffiths, after guiding the NRLW side to consecutive premierships, is set to weigh up whether to continue as the women's coach or transition into the men's program, potentially filling the vacant NSW Cup coach's role.
The Knights are on the lookout for a new reserve-grade coach after the departure of 2022 mentor Michael Monaghan, who has joined the Gold Coast Titans as an assistant to Des Hasler.
"I'll be coaching," Griffiths said of his future beyond this season, after Newcastle's 24-18 victory over the Titans in Sunday's NRLW grand final.
"From my perspective, the club have spoke to me about doing a different role.
"I told them I wouldn't make a decision until after today. Whether I have the ability to coach this team and develop them, I'm unsure. I need to work out whether I have the skill set to go again."
A popular figure at the club and much-loved by his players, Griffiths' NRLW record is almost impeccable.
In his tenure, the Knights have won 17 of 19 games.
He steered the team to an historic inaugural title last season and was able to go back-to-back despite half of the top-24 squad moving on after the 2022 campaign.
The Woodberry-raised mentor has aspirations of coaching an NRL side in the future, and he took another step towards that goal earlier this year taking on the men's Indigenous All Stars side. He has previously been an NRL assistant at Wests Tigers.
But Griffiths said he would find it difficult to walk away from what he and the playing group have created over the past two NRLW seasons.
"When I first sat down with the club, I said I would love for the opportunity to take this team to three grand finals," he said.
"And that's still something that still burns within me."
Football director Peter Parr said Monday that further talks would be held with Griffiths in coming weeks.
"We'll have a conversation and work out what is best for the club, and also trying to cater for what individuals might want as well," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"He has done a great job in the women's space, he has only lost two games in two seasons. How he hasn't won an NRLW coach of the year [award] is beyond me.
"But we want to cater for individuals and their careers, and we've got to balance that by doing the best thing by the club and having the most appropriate structure."
MORE IN SPORT
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.