Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Huge Toronto waterfront block listed for the first time in 50 years in Toronto

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 2 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A double block at 20 - 22 Renwick Street in Toronto that spans more than 3000 square metres on the waterfront has hit the market with Walkom Real Estate. Picture supplied
A double block at 20 - 22 Renwick Street in Toronto that spans more than 3000 square metres on the waterfront has hit the market with Walkom Real Estate. Picture supplied

A WATERFRONT home believed to have been built in the early 1900s as a holiday home for the Arnott family has hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.