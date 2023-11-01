Newcastle Herald
Woman, 25, to face Newcastle court on Gateshead shooting charges

Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:37am
Police released CCTV of someone they wished to speak to amid the shooting investigation. Picture supplied by NSW Police
A WOMAN has been charged with shooting with the intent to kill after two people were injured at a home in Lake Macquarie last month.

