DETECTIVES have released CCTV of a person they would like to speak to as they investigate a shooting at Gateshead which injured a man and woman.
Lake Macquarie police made a fresh appeal for the public's help as they try and piece together how the incident unfolded on Cassia Crescent about 2am on September 21.
Emergency services were called to a home after reports bullets had been fired, and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds at the scene.
The 42-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment, while detectives combed the crime scene for clues.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on September 25 and remains before the courts on charges related to the shooting investigation, police said.
Police are still hunting for another person that they would like to question in connection with the shooting.
Lake Macquarie officers have publicly released a description of the person, as being of Caucasian appearance, with a large build, and about 170 centimetres tall.
CCTV from the time of the shooting reveals the person police believe could assist their investigation was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, light-coloured pants, and was carrying a black bag.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area between 1am and 3am on September 21, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.