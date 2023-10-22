Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League men, 2023: Experts called in to help sell Newcastle Jets

By James Gardiner
Updated October 23 2023 - 7:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Newcastle Jets hope to secure a new owner by Christmas after engaging financial advisory firm KordaMentha to sell the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.