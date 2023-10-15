"I feel like this is pretty much going to be my first year in the A-league where, hopefully, I am going to play consistently," Stamatelopoulos said. "I want to make the most of it. I have a point to prove and I want to score goals. With Trent's speed, Dane Ingham's speed, Clayton Taylor, Lucas Mauragis ... we have a lot of speed and we want to run over the top of teams.