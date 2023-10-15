Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League Men, 2023: Rob Stanton's new-look Newcastle Jets set for daunting road trip to Perth

By James Gardiner
October 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Newcastle Jets open their 2023-24 campaign with one of the toughest assignments in the A-League - a road trip to Perth - but coach Rob Stanton is confident his new-look squad is ready.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.