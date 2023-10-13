STRIKER Apostolos Stamatelopoulos made it four goals in three games as the Newcastle Jets wrapped up preparations for the A-League Men's season with a 2-all draw against Western Sydney Wanderers at Maitland Sportsground on Friday.
Stamatelopoulos scored with a header in the second minute and fellow front man Trent Buhagiar added to his pre-season tally with a volley five minutes into the second half.
The Jets led twice but paid the price for giving up two sloppy goals.
Some of the Jets' attack was scintillating, especially in transition.
The combination down the left of Lucas Mauragis, Clayton Taylor and Stamatelopoulos cut the Wanderers to shreds.
They could easily have scored a handful more goals. Stamatelopoulos and replacement Lachy Bayliss both hit the woodwork, while Wanderers keeper Jack Gibson made three quality saves.
Stamatelopoulos' opener on Friday followed a brace in a 2-all draw with Wellington and a penalty against Macarthur.
The Jets now have eight days to prepare for the season opener against Perth at HBF Park next Sunday night.
Coach Rob Stanton was happy with the performance, bar the defensive lapses.
"I thought we created plenty, which was good," he said. "We have been scoring a lot of goals in pre-season. We have been playing really fast attacks and getting in behind teams no matter who the opposition has been.
"Defensively we have an issue where we switch off a little bit. All teams have areas where they can do better. That is one we need to get better. The challenge for us is, if we get our noses in front, can we stay in front. Can we scores goals and get further in front of them."
Stamatelopoulos opened the Jets account in the second minute.
Buhagiar broke down the right and fired a cross to the back post for his strike partner to head home.
Wanderers, who were without Milos Ninkovic, Marcello and Josh Brillante, worked their way into the game late in the half.
After putting the home side under pressure, Thomas Beadling equalised with a shot that went in off the post.
Jets players appealed for handball in the lead up by referee Tim Danaskos awarded the goal.
The home side doubled the advantage in the 50th minute.
Kosta Grozos won possession on halfway and released Mauragis, who burst down the left and angled a cross to the far post for Buhagiar.
Then against the run of play, Wanderers equalised when Nathanael Blair slotted in after a header rebounded off the crossbar.
Officials from both clubs exchanged words at full-time after Wanderers reneged on angreement to play an extra 45 minutes, involving fringe players.
Jets (4-4-2); Ryan Scott; Lucas Mauragis, Mark Natta, Jason Hoffman, Carl Jenkinson; Dane Ingham, Kosta Grozos, Jason Barthomier, Clayton Taylor; Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Trent Buhagiar
