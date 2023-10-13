Newcastle Herald
A-League Men, 2023: Jets attack fires as they wrap up pre-season with 2-all draw against Wanderers

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 13 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Jets left back Lucas Mauragis controls possession in the 2-all draw with Western Sydney at Maitland Sportsground on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets left back Lucas Mauragis controls possession in the 2-all draw with Western Sydney at Maitland Sportsground on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

STRIKER Apostolos Stamatelopoulos made it four goals in three games as the Newcastle Jets wrapped up preparations for the A-League Men's season with a 2-all draw against Western Sydney Wanderers at Maitland Sportsground on Friday.

