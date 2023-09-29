IT HAS taken Jacob Dowse longer than he hoped, but the home-grown Jets' attacker is finding his groove.
Dowse opened his account with a well-taken goal in a 4-3 loss to Macarthur in a friendly on Thursday.
"It was great to get the monkey off the back," Dowse said. "It gives me a bit of confidence. Hopefully it gets me going for round one."
Dowse returned home after a break-out season with Perth Glory in which the 23-year-old left winger made 17 appearances and provided five assists.
He is among a host of young attackers vying for a starting spot under new coach Rob Stanton.
Clayton Taylor and Lachy Bayliss arrived straight after NPL seasons and got the jump on Dowse.
"They have been playing week-in, week-out since February," Dowse said. "We had an eight-week break in the off-season. Against Macarthur, I played about 50 minutes and was pretty comfortable. That was the longest I have played all pre-season.
"There is lots of competition, which is a good thing. We are all mates and it is all healthy competition. That is what you need if you are going to be successful."
Dowse is also adjusting to a different role. Stanton is using a 4-4-2 formation, without genuine wingers. The left and right fullbacks provide width going forward.
"I have been playing the left-inside midfield role," Dowse said. "Initially, I didn't think it would suit me. I'm more an out-and-out left winger. I have had to adapt and work out where I fit in.
"It is completely different when you play inside. There are more numbers and you have to be more aware of you surrounds. It has taken a bit of an adjustment, but I feel like I am thriving there.
"The goal helped with the confidence and I feel like I am starting to understand that role a lot more and get more comfortable with it."
Dowse is also comfortable being back in Newcastle after 12 months in Perth and is sharing an apartment with keeper Noah James.
"I'm loving it," he said. "Playing for the Jets is what I always dreamt of. I have my family and friends here. The stuff off the field is so much easier. You have that connection with people around you. People don't realise how much easier it is on the field if off the field is comfortable. I went to mum's last night for dinner. Those are the benefits being at you hometown club."
Next for the Jets is a hit-out against Wellington in Sydney next Saturday. They finalise preparations against Wanderers in Blacktown on October 14 before kicking off the season away to Perth on October 22.
