A-League soccer, 2023: Winning key as Jets look to ride FIFA World Cup momentum

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 10 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle Jets Libby Copus-Brown and Brandon O'Neill at the A-League season launch in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture by Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images
NEWCASTLE midfielder Brandon O'Neil reckons the A-League has never been better placed to capture the hearts and minds of the Australian public - and he is confident that the Jets will be front and centre.

