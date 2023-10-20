Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League Men, 2023: Fighter Jets set to come out all guns blazing against Perth Glory

By James Gardiner
October 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ROB Stanton is confident his young Newcastle Jets outfit can end a five-year exile from the A-League finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.