ROB Stanton is confident his young Newcastle Jets outfit can end a five-year exile from the A-League finals.
But that is only part of the mission.
The unheralded coach hopes to set the club up for sustained success - a model that will not only attract fans but also new investors.
The Jets kick-off the 2023-24 A-League campaign away to Perth Glory on Sunday night.
Most pundits give the Jets - a group of hungry, young players devoid of big-name, star power - little chance of finishing near the top of the ladder. They are $34 outsiders to win the championship.
Stanton, a title-winning assistant coach at Sydney FC, is adamant they have the ingredients to succeed.
"We might surprise people," Stanton said. "You will see elements in round one that will at least get people thinking 'there is something there'. The way the boys have been going suggests they are ready to go, and they could explode.
"Every time we train and play, the enthusiasm and commitment of the players has been top shelf. We have a good process in place. That is what we have been working on for 16 weeks.
"No-one has taken much notice of us, which is good. We might be able to catch teams with our attitude and work ethic. We will let everyone else do the talking. Our job is to prove them wrong."
The Jets have played nine games against A-League opposition during the pre-season, resulting in three wins, three draws and three losses.
Exciting teenagers Clayton Taylor, Lachy Bayliss and Lucas Mauragis have exploded on to the scene.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Trent Buhagiat have hit the target regularly while senior men Brandon O'Neill, French import Jason Berthomier and former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson have been the glue, bringing the squad together.
"Our quickness with the ball and our enthusiasm to go forward will be a strength," Stanton said. "I want them to be limitless in what we can do and what we can achieve.
"I have observed what the players have put out on the pitch and how consistent they have been. That is why I am optimistic."
The owners of four other A-League clubs have been bankrolling the Jets since the demise of Chinese business Martin Lee in January, 2021.
Perth Glory confirmed new owners last week, with Melbourne property moguls Robert Brij and John Nekix taking control after Tony Sage placed the club into receivership.
That came on the heels of American billionaire, Bill Foley, securing the licence for a new Auckland franchise.
Jets boss Shane Mattiske reiterated earlier this month that finding a new owner for the club was a priority.
Winning games will help but Stanton has taken more of a holistic view.
"Winning may not be enough," Stanton said. "I think you have to grow other areas of the club. You need to connect with the community, develop players, have an identity that is reflective of the region. That is what excites potential investors.
"If you put a team out that has no relationship with the community and no connection, I don't think the fans will turn up. Even if you win.
"All these things can have a positive affect. We are trying not to just focus on winning."
