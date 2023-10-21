Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley bus crash: public memorial held in Singleton

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 21 2023 - 4:30pm
THE SHATTERED communities of the Hunter have gathered to share in their grief and honour the "beautiful 10" killed in the Greta bus tragedy.

