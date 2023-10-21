Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

No more stops and starts, Newcastle needs future certainty on Supercars

By Charlotte McCabe
October 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No more stops and starts, long-term uncertainty is the pits
No more stops and starts, long-term uncertainty is the pits

Finally, with the announcement of the March 2024 Supercars event moving to Bathurst, Newcastle residents and businesses have some level of certainty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.