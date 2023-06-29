SUPPORT has been flowing for the family of Andrew and Lynan Scott as their loved ones prepare to say goodbye, after they were killed in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
A fundraiser set up for their children has drawn almost $288,000 as well as hundreds of words of love and heartbreak for the Scotts, who were involved in the Singleton Roosters football club.
"The loss of Andrew and Lynan is an unimaginable tragedy ... through their boys they will never be forgotten," Jeff and Chris Coulter wrote on the GoFundMe page.
"Thank you Lynan and Andrew for being part of my life and sharing your family with me. I will be forever grateful that our paths crossed," Toni Ward posted.
A former colleague, Scott Bradly, said her smile "lit up the room".
"Andrew was like my brother, an example to me of kindness and care for others," Olivia Munro wrote.
Family friends Sean and Paula Mewing are organising the fundraiser.
Mr Mewing said in an update this week that the page would stay open to contribute to the future of Andrew and Lynan's young family.
Football clubs and businesses had also reached out hoping to hold their own fundraisers, he said.
"On behalf of the Muldoon and Scott family, again they would like to thank you all for the love and support you all have shown in the past week ... it is truly remarkable," he posted.
Family and friends of Andrew and Lynan Scott will gather at a Blaxands Creek property on Saturday to farewell them at a private funeral service.
The crash that claimed their lives also killed eight others when a bus from a Wandin Estate wedding to Singleton rolled on Wine Country Drive at Greta on the night of June 11.
Angus Craig's life was celebrated during an emotional funeral on the south coast on Monday, the first of the Hunter Valley bus crash victims to be farewelled.
Dr Rebecca Mullen, a Hunter Valley local, was remembered during a private service in Singleton on Wednesday.
A funeral for Kane Symons will be held in South Hobart on July 2, and will be livestreamed for those who can't make it.
To donate to the Scott family's GoFundMe page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Support-the-sons-of-Andrew-and-Lynan-Scott.
To donate to the Hunter Valley bus tragedy fund, visit https://rawcs.org.au/en/explore-projects.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.