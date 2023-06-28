EXPLOSIONS could be heard a block away from a raging inferno at Edgeworth overnight.
Fire crews received 11 calls to the blaze at a single-level house on Croudace Street just after midnight Thursday.
Two pumps were sent to the scene but quickly called in for backup because the house was "fully involved" in flames.
A total of eight crews worked to get the blaze under control until 2am.
According to Sean Sylvester, who photographed the fire last night, "the sounds of loud explosions occurred rattling the windows from a block away". The noise brought many people out of their homes to find the large flames already engulfing the home.
A spokesman for NSW Fire and Rescue said the property was "completely destroyed" by the fire. Two adjoining properties were also damaged.
Newcastle Herald understands the property was a known squatters house. While no people were found inside the property, a dog did die in the fire. The scene has now been handed over to police.
Lake Macquarie police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Anyone with further information about the incident should contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
