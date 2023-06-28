Origin Energy buys into Newcastle clean energy startup

Newcastle Herald
Origin Energy acquires a 5 per cent stake in Newcastle-based clean-tech company Allegro Energy

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:53am
Origin Energy has acquired a 5 per cent equity interest in Newcastle-based clean-tech company Allegro Energy and agreed to a pilot of their long duration battery at Eraring Power Station.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

