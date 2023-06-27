FAMILY, friends, teammates and colleagues will gather in the Hunter Valley on Wednesday morning to farewell Dr Rebecca Mullen.
Dr Mullen's life will be celebrated at a service at Singleton Civic Centre at 11am, after she died in the tragic wedding bus crash at Greta on June 11.
The Newcastle Herald has respected Dr Mullen's family's wishes that media not attend the funeral, as loved ones mourn the loss privately.
A livestream is available - on request from the funeral home only - for those close to Dr Mullen who cannot attend.
Tributes have been flowing for Dr Mullen, a Singleton local, who was one of 10 people killed when a bus from Wandin Estate to Singleton rolled on Wine Country Drive.
Dr Mullen had been working as a junior medical officer at Calvary Mater hospital in Newcastle, and NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce said at the time she was a "much-loved member" of the family there.
She was captain of Hunter Valley Grammar School in 2015, and a public post described her as a talented sportswoman and scholar.
"She is remembered for her kindness, warmth, and compassionate leadership," the post said.
"Rebecca was known as a beautiful soul who brought joy to those around her."
A Hunter dance studio Dr Mullen was a long-time supporter of said she had a "heart of gold" which "shone through" at every interaction.
"Much loved and deeply missed by family and friends, thank you for being an amazing, gorgeous human being, inside and out," the post said.
She was remembered by her former teammates at the New England Nomads Australian Football Club as a "wonderfully talented sportswoman" and a "friend to all who knew her".
Dr Mullen's funeral comes after Angus Craig's emotional service on the south coast on Monday, the first of the Hunter Valley bus crash victims to be farewelled.
The 28-year-old was remembered as a caring brother, a loving partner and a goofy friend.
"Angus you have left behind a chain of broken hearts," the funeral celebrant and family friend Narelle Harding said.
His sister and girlfriend were among those who shared their memories during the touching service.
A funeral for Kane Symons will be held in South Hobart on July 2.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.