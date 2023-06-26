EMERGENCY services have raced to the scene of a car and motorbike crash at Beresfield on Tuesday.
Police, paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to the crash just off Weakleys Drive at 6.30am.
The incident occurred on the corner of Yangan Drive and Birraba Avenue.
Yangan Drive has been closed to motorists as a police investigation is launched.
Traffic is very heavy on Weakleys Drive in both directions, and on the M1 Pacific Motorway, John Renshaw Drive and the New England Highway.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
NSW Police said "more information will be provided once it becomes available".
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
