The Hunter community has banded behind a family who lost everything in a housefire blaze on Monday, raising almost $4000 on a GoFundMe so far.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a house on McKendry Drive in Cameron Park at 6.30pm where they found the structure well alight.
Seven Fire and Rescue NSW appliances and the Rural Fire Service brought the blaze under control before 7pm.
But by then, the family had lost "absolutely everything", according to the GoFundMe page.
"[The family] could only save what they had on," the page read.
"Everything we own is burnt, covered in black and ruined," Mr Stevens told the Newcastle Herald.
Resident Daniel Stevens told the Newcastle Herald his partner evacuated their four children who were "butt naked" when the blaze began.
A neighbour helped retrieve the children when Mr Stevens partner, Sienna Page, knocked on his door "in hysterics" after a dryer in the garage caught fire.
Around 75 donations have been made to the GoFundMe page, set up by a close friend.
Donors have given up to $500 each, with the page well on the way to a $7,000 goal since it was begun a day ago.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
