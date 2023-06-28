Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $4,000 in first day for Cameron Park family

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Stevens stands in the garage of his Cameron Park home which caught fire late on Monday. Picture by Marina Neil
Daniel Stevens stands in the garage of his Cameron Park home which caught fire late on Monday. Picture by Marina Neil

The Hunter community has banded behind a family who lost everything in a housefire blaze on Monday, raising almost $4000 on a GoFundMe so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.