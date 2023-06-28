A rejuvenated Jack Cogger hopes to ultimately emulate Dolphins half Sean O'Sullivan by turning his back-up playmaking role at Penrith into a full-time opportunity, but for now the former Knight is loving life at the defending premiers.
Cogger, who played 22 games for Canterbury after departing Newcastle in 2018, where he debuted and made 20 NRL appearances, signed with Penrith late last year after two seasons in Super League with Huddersfield.
The Toukley Hawks junior made the move abroad to be a regular starter, having been in and out of first grade at his first two NRL sides.
But Cogger is now in a similar position, playing NRL irregularly, only this time round he is content to do so.
He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers to be their reserve half, helping the club through the Origin period and any injuries.
"I didn't want to say no to that," Cogger said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald after Penrith's 20-12 win over Newcastle on Saturday.
"I thought it was a good time in my career to try and make it back in the NRL.
"Obviously [former half] Sean O'Sullivan had moved on to the Dolphins. I got a call from [Penrith coach] Ivan [Cleary] ... and it all moved pretty quickly after that."
Cogger has done exactly what he was recruited for over the past four rounds, filling in for injured halfback Nathan Cleary.
It's been a longer run of games than first anticipated, but he has looked and felt at home in the No.7 jersey.
"That's probably one thing that being at the Panthers has given me, and that's a lot of confidence when I take the field," Cogger said.
"I've had big shoes to fill.
"Yeah, I've been at a few clubs now, under a few coaches, I'm mid-20s now, but coming here I learnt something on the first day.
"Day to day, being around these guys, they're a bunch of professionals. There is a reason why they are where they are and what they've done in the last couple of years."
In the shop window deputising for Cleary, Cogger is likely to attract interest from teams looking for a half.
The 25-year-old, having watched how Sean O'Sullivan went from Panthers' back-up half last year to Dolphins' No.7 this season, admits the lure of a regular starting spot elsewhere could entice him out of Penrith.
But he is prepared to go around again in the same role next year, which Penrith have already entertained.
"Eventually, down the line, I might have to leave the Panthers, but at the moment I'm loving it," Cogger said.
"If I'm here next year, it won't be a bad thing for my career going forward.
"If something happens, and I get the chance to move and maybe cement myself as a starting half, it's something I'd definitely have to look at."
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.