Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Former Knights lower-grade player Zac Hosking has one eye on finals opportunity with defending premiers Penrith

MM
By Max McKinney
June 28 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hosking has made 12 NRL appearances for Penrith, twice facing former club Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Hosking has made 12 NRL appearances for Penrith, twice facing former club Newcastle. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Panthers forward Zac Hosking admits the thought of playing finals football is hard to keep out of his mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.