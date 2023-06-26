Adam O'Brien: I'm the right man to be coaching the Newcastle Knights

ADAM O'Brien has no doubt he is the right man to be coaching the Newcastle Knights but admits that he is "probably a target" because of his team's disappointing results.
O'Brien has another full season remaining on his contract, but his future has come under scrutiny after Saturday's 20-12 loss to a severely depleted Penrith, which left the Knights 14th on the ladder, three wins adrift of the top eight with nine games remaining.
Newcastle now need a miracle to avoid missing the finals for the second consecutive season, prompting speculation that O'Brien might follow Anthony Griffin (St George Illawarra) and Justin Holbrook (Gold Coast) out the back door ahead of schedule.
Already former NRL head coaches Michael Maguire, Paul McGregor and John Morris have been spruiked as possible alternatives.
"You can't ignore it, but I understand it at the same time ... we're in the business of winning footy games," O'Brien said on Monday.
"I understand that usually if you're not in the top eight, then it's hunting season for you.
"I've probably been separated from the herd a little bit even more now.
"I get that there's probably a target on me, but sitting around worrying about it all day is not going to help the footy team. It won't help the players.
"But you are aware of it. Your family is certainly aware of it.
"But I don't let it consume me, because I can't.
"I've just got to crack on with it, and fight our way out of it, and what will be, will be."
O'Brien steered Newcastle into the finals in his first two campaigns, but his team have won 11 of their past 39 games since the start of last season.
O'Brien career record (34 victories from 85 games) gives him a winning strike rate of 40.0 per cent, which is better than only one other coach in Newcastle's history - the man he replaced at the end of 2019, Nathan Brown (25.5 per cent).
The former Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters assistant coach appears to have unwavering faith in his own ability.
"I do believe I am the right man for the job," he said.
"I think the team has shown this year that they are responding to some of the stuff.
"We're still falling short, I get that.
"But I feel like I've had a few years here - we have managed to play finals in my time here - and I believe that we can still play finals again.
"I've got to believe that. If I don't believe in myself, why would the playing group?"
O'Brien said he was "frustrated" with results this season but felt performances had improved on last year, when the Knights suffered a number of blowout losses.
"I'm determined," he said.
"I don't run away from the fact that we're here to win footy games.
"That's our job.
"That's the responsibility that you take on when you do this sort of job, whether you're a player or staff member ... but sitting around wallowing in self-pity is not going to help us, so we just need to get on with it and try and find solutions each week."
