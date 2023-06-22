Newcastle Herald
Greater Hunter Coast gains green light for additional team in NSW Women's Premier Cricket

By Renee Valentine
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
Greater Hunter Coast rising talent Caoimhe Bray. Picture by Andrew McCrae
Greater Hunter Coast rising talent Caoimhe Bray. Picture by Andrew McCrae

Greater Hunter Coast (GHC) will field teams in NSW Women's Premier Cricket second grade and Brewer Shield (under 18) competitions next summer and wants to add a first-grade side in 2024-25.

