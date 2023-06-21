Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Alen Stajcic, Damian Zane among 30 in queue for Jets coaching job

By James Gardiner
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Former Matildas boss Alen Stajcic is among 30 coaches who have expressed an interest in the vacant position at the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Marina Neil
FORMER Matildas and Central Coast coach Alen Stajcic, one-time Olyroos boss Aurelio Vidmar and home-grown mentor Damian Zane are understood to be among 30 applicants for the vacant position at the Newcastle Jets.

