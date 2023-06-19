Newcastle Herald
A-League 2023: Newcastle Jets zero in on new coach after Arthur Papas quits mid-contract

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 19 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
Arthur Papas at Newcastle Jets training earlier this season. Papas has parted ways with the club and is likely to take up a position in Asia. Picture by Marina Neil
Arthur Papas at Newcastle Jets training earlier this season. Papas has parted ways with the club and is likely to take up a position in Asia. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE Jets boss Shane Mattiske is compiling a shortlist of candidates and hopes to have a new head coach in place when the playing squad assembles for preseason training next Monday.

