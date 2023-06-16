Clayton Taylor is not a name that will jump off the page for many Newcastle Jets fans.
However, club management are confident that will soon change.
A Sydney FC academy graduate, Taylor is set to get an A-League opportunity in Newcastle.
Taylor and Western Sydney Wanderers left back Daniel Wilmering have signed two-year deals and will join their new teammates for the start of preseason training on Tuesday.
A goal-scoring winger, Taylor is yet to make his A-League debut but has been in eye-catching form in the NSW NPL.
The 19-year-old scored six goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances for the fourth-placed Sky Blues. He joins Jacob Dowse as the new faces in the Jets' front third.
"I can't wait to further test myself at the Jets and continue to develop," said Taylor, who was in the Sky Blues squad for the 2022 Asian Champions League but didn't get game time. "I want to show the fans what I can do and put my best foot forward for the boss and the fans. I can't wait to begin."
Wilmering has 34 A-League appearances for Western Sydney but hasn't been able to cement a regular starting berth.
He made his debut against Wellington at age 19 in 2019 and can play either left or right fullback.
Last season, the 22-year-old featured in 10 games but only two as a starter.
He is is the fifth fullback on the Jets' books, joining Thomas Aquilina, Lucas Mauragis, Dane Ingham and Jason Hoffman.
"I'm excited to be coming to Newcastle for this new challenge," Wilmering said in a club statement. "I've spoken to the boss and he believes in me and what I can do. I'm looking forward to growing as a footballer and I'm determined to repay the faith that he has shown in me.
"I know Newcastle loves their football and has a rich history of the game throughout the region so I want to help give our fans something to cheer about this coming season."
Confirmation of Taylor and Wilmering's signature follows the announcement on Thursday that home-grown goalkeeper Noah James would not be getting a new deal and Perth-born midfielder Daniel Stynes was also unlikely to be at the club next season.
That leaves the Jets with 16 players contracted. However, Jason Hoffman and Kosta Grozos are expected to ink extensions before Tuesday.
For a third season, the Jets will have undertaken a major overhaul of the squad.
Apart from James and Stynes, Matt Jurman, Angus Thurgate, Jaushua Sotirio, Beka Mikeltadze, Manabu Saito, Mohammed Al-Taay and Jack Duncan have bid farewell.
Of the arrivals, 21-year-old Mauragis is the most experienced with 45 A-League games.
The Jets had the second youngest squad in the league last season behind the Mariners.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
