Newcastle Knights winger Greg Marzhew recalled for clash with Penrith Panthers on Saturday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:05pm
Greg Marzhew, right. Picture by Simone De Peak
Greg Marzhew, right. Picture by Simone De Peak

KNIGHTS winger Greg Marzhew will return to Newcastle's NRL side against Penrith on Saturday after missing last week's game for disciplinary reasons.

