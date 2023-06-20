KNIGHTS winger Greg Marzhew will return to Newcastle's NRL side against Penrith on Saturday after missing last week's game for disciplinary reasons.
The 26-year-old, dropped for the side's 18-16 loss to Sydney Roosters at the weekend for being late to the team bus the week prior, has been named to start on the left wing at BlueBet Stadium.
His return has pushed Enari Tuala, who replaced Marzhew against the Roosters, out of the side.
It comes as back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon was left out for this week's game due to a category-one concussion he suffered at the weekend.
Rookie edge-forward Dylan Lucas will take his place.
Prop Daniel Saifiti, who missed the Roosters game with a sternum injury, has been named to face the Panthers but is considered some doubt to play.
He did not complete contact training with the side on Tuesday.
NSW forward Tyson Frizell is slated to back up from Origin II on Wednesday night.
The Panthers, who are without halfback Nathan Cleary, named all of their Origin players to take part in Saturday's match.
The two sides last met in round seven, when Penrith claimed a 16-15 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium in golden-point extra time.
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Dom Young
3 Dane Gagai
4 Bradman Best
5 Greg Marzhew
6 Tyson Gamble
7 Jackson Hastings
8 Daniel Saifiti
9 Phoenix Crossland
10 Leo Thompson
11 Tyson Frizell (C)
12 Dylan Lucas
13 Adam Elliott
14 Kurt Mann
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Jack Hetherington
17 Mat Croker
18 Brodie Jones
19 Enari Tuala
20 Lachlan Miller
21 Jack Johns
22 Adam Clune
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.