TORI Cowburn has been remembered as a precious and deeply loved member of her family, cherished partner, talented sportswoman, and a fun-loving friend to all.
Loved ones gathered in Singleton on Friday to mourn the loss of their "Torz" and celebrate her action-packed life after the 29-year-old tragically died in the Greta bus crash on the night of June 11.
Her partner Tyrone Gersch said Tori filled every room she walked into with her smile and laughter.
"I could tell stories of Tori all day and never be bored," he said.
"We didn't care what we were doing, as long as we were doing it together."
Tyrone said she would be missed by everyone who knew her.
"The days aren't as bright anymore and jokes just aren't as funny as they used to be," he said.
"As we always say, I'll see you when I'm looking at you."
Friends and family paid tribute to "Hurricane Tori", a young woman who was the life of the party and loved adventure, sports, country music, dogs, novels, the water, and was captivated by anything Disney.
Stevie-Lee Griffiths said she was mates with Tori for more than 24 years, but it was not nearly long enough.
The pair shared a love of Disney, and Stevie-Lee said the words of Olaf the snowman from Frozen rang true.
"I just thought of one thing that is permanent - love," she quoted.
Maddy Edsell, who was married at Wandin Estate on the day of the Hunter Valley bus crash, spoke alongside two friends.
She remembered Tori as a "Singleton sister" who taught her to live life to the fullest.
Their friendship grew on the footy field, with both part of the Singleton Roosters AFL club family.
"Torz was like no other, her infectious smile could light up any room and her ability to be fierce yet humble, tenacious yet kind-hearted, was nothing short of amazing, but that was just our Torz," Maddy said.
Callum and Jordan Howard spoke of how much her whole family would miss Tori, who was also an aunt to two, and shared memories and stories of their lives together.
Tori grew up in Hunterview, Singleton, and went to school in the town.
She was a keen, competitive and talented sportswoman, leading the Singleton Roosterettes to a premiership win as captain.
Her funeral at All Saints' Church in Singleton drew a huge crowd to celebrate Tori's life, with hundreds more watching the livestream.
"We gather to honour and to celebrate, and also to say farewell to the short life of Tori Alyce Cowburn," the reverend said.
"May she rest in peace, knowing her loved ones could not have loved her any more."
A tribute was made to the nine other people who lost their lives in the bus crash, the 25 survivors, emergency services, and all those whose lives had been changed by grief and loss.
Her loved ones thanked the Singleton community, and people from across the country and the world, for their generosity and kindness in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Tori's funeral followed those already held for Angus Craig, Dr Rebecca Mullen, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Kane Symons, and Zach Bray.
The lives of Singleton mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride will be celebrated at an 11am service on July 10 at the homeground of the Roosters AFL club, Rose Point Park.
Donations can be made here.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.