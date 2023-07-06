Harry Mcwilliam, the young man who was killed on the John Hunter Hospital expansion worksite this week, was a "beautiful young man" who loved rugby union and theatre.
The 20-year-old apprentice from the Central Coast died on Wednesday after a steel reinforcement fell onto him at the Newcastle construction site, where Australian-based company Multiplex is completing the $835 million hospital project for the NSW government.
Harry was a keen footballer - the hooker and back-rower played for Terrigal Rugby Union Club and qualified for the NSW Under-18 representative side in 2021.
He also featured in theatre productions by Gosford Musical Society and Wyong Musical Theatre Company over several years, including Madagascar, Alice in Wonderland and Aida.
His former singing teacher, and friend of the family, Toni Williams told the Herald Harry was "a beautiful young man" - caring and friendly to everyone.
"I was fortunate to teach Harry singing for a couple of years and I'll never forget his beautiful rendition of Tenterfield Saddler," Ms Williams said.
Harry became trapped under steel at the New Lambton Heights worksite just after 9am on Wednesday. He was taken into John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he died of his injuries.
State Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said in a social media post the 20-year-old's deatth was "horrible news".
"All workers should have a right to go to work in a safe environment and come home healthy and uninjured," she said.
SafeWork NSW and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Harry's death. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
