Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Beautiful young man': Harry Mcwilliam named as young apprentice killed on John Hunter Hospital construction site

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Mcwilliam, 20, died on the John Hunter Hospital construction site on July 5. Picture: Facebook
Harry Mcwilliam, 20, died on the John Hunter Hospital construction site on July 5. Picture: Facebook

Harry Mcwilliam, the young man who was killed on the John Hunter Hospital expansion worksite this week, was a "beautiful young man" who loved rugby union and theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.