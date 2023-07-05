Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Worker dies: Police, paramedics to called John Hunter Hospital project site, man hit by steel reinforcement

Sage Swinton
Jessica Brown
By Sage Swinton, and Jessica Brown
Updated July 6 2023 - 8:50am, first published July 5 2023 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police tape at the scene of the incident on Wednesday. Picture by Marina Neil
Police tape at the scene of the incident on Wednesday. Picture by Marina Neil

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has died after a steel "reinforcement fell and struck" him at a work site at John Hunter Hospital on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.