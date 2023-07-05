A 20-YEAR-OLD man has died after a steel "reinforcement fell and struck" him at a work site at John Hunter Hospital on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the Jacaranda Drive site at New Lambton Heights just after 9am to reports an injured worker was trapped beneath heavy steel.
Police and paramedics attended before the man was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.
The construction site, run by Australian-based construction company Multiplex, is part of the $835 million expansion of John Hunter Hospital.
"A serious incident occurred this morning at our John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct site where reinforcement fell and struck a worker," a statement from Multiplex said.
"Tragically, the worker did not survive his injuries. The site has been secured and we are offering our full support to police, Safe Work NSW and the workforce. We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to carry out a full investigation.
"Our sincerest thoughts and condolences go out to the worker's family and co-workers."
The John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct is due for completion in 2026 and will include a seven-storey acute-services building, emergency department and helipad. Newcastle Herald understands that the site was locked down after the incident occurred and workers have been offered access to counselling services.
Site owner, NSW government agency Health Infrastructure, confirmed that workers, staff and their families have been offered on-site and telehealth counselling.
"Health Infrastructure expresses our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of the worker who tragically died in a workplace incident today," a spokesman said.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park also offered condolences to the worker's family, friends and colleagues.
"This is distressing for everyone involved and support and counselling is available for workers, staff and their families during this difficult time," he said.
The site remains closed and an investigation is underway by SafeWork NSW.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
