Newcastle Airport has released the first detailed images of its new terminal building on the eve of a visit from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Mr Albanese will turn the ceremonial first sod at the terminal construction site at Williamtown on Thursday.
The airport has released an animated video fly-through of the $110 million terminal building, which is designed to cater for international flights.
The building will double the airport terminal footprint and is due to be completed by the middle or end of 2024.
The video shows how the new two-level building integrates with the existing single-storey terminal, which will be upgraded during construction.
The upper floor of the new building includes international departure and arrival gates, lounges, duty-free shopping, border screening and floor-to-ceiling glass walls with views over the airport apron and runway.
The upstairs arrival and departure gates also will be used for domestic flights.
The lower level includes baggage claim and a domestic arrivals hall.
The airport's management hopes the terminal building will help attract international carriers, especially after runway upgrades designed to accommodate larger, long-haul aircraft.
Virgin flew direct from Newcastle to Auckland in two 13-week blocks over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 summers and was contracted to continue the service for another two years before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down international travel.
The service has not resumed, but the airport has continued negotiating with airlines on new overseas routes.
The airport sent a delegation to Singapore in July last year for talks with budget airline Scoot on securing direct flights to the Asian travel and business hub.
Airport executives hope the terminal building also will raise the airport's profile among travellers from northern NSW and the Central Coast who form part of its catchment area.
The airport expansion is being part-funded by a $55 million grant from the federal government.
The rest of the money will come from a debt funding arrangement between the airport's owners, Newcastle and Port Stephens councils, and the Commonwealth Bank.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.