A high-profile Hunter business and political delegation has arrived in Singapore to build trade and tourism links and progress negotiations on direct flights into the Asian transport hub.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, her Port Stephens counterpart, Ryan Palmer, Newcastle Airport chief executive Peter Cock, airport chairman Kirby Clark and Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes are leading the delegation.
Advertisement
NSW Trade Minister Stuart Ayres will join the Hunter group and senior airline representatives at a reception hosted by the Australian High Commissioner to Singapore, former Tasmanian premier William Hodgman, on Monday night.
The Hunter delegation will also meet with members of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and other local business and political leaders during the four-day visit.
The trip follows a $55 million federal government commitment in April to fund a new international terminal at Newcastle Airport and a pledge last year to pay for a $66 million runway upgrade.
The delegation hopes to help secure a deal to start flights to and from Singapore when the Williamtown runway and terminal upgrades are finished in 2024.
The airport has been talking to Singaporean, Malaysian and Australian airlines about direct flights into Asia.
Regular services to Singapore would allow Hunter, Central Coast and other travellers to link with routes to Europe, north Asia, India and the Middle East without having to drive to Sydney.
"There's already significant demand with over 200,000 trips a year [before COVID] between the Hunter and Singapore," Dr Cock said.
"A direct connection to an Asian hub would open up the potential of travelling to Europe and Asian destinations. That market is over 400,000, and that's without the stimulation a direct connection would give."
The airport is unlikely to finalise an airline agreement this week, but Dr Cock said Mr Ayres' presence would help the negotiations with carriers.
He said the airport was keen to access the NSW government's $60 million Aviation Attraction Fund, a pandemic recovery scheme to support Sydney and regional air routes.
The airport, councils and business groups are also keen to talk up the potential for inbound tourism through Singapore.
Dr Cock said visitors from the city state, which is the size of Sydney, could become a valuable market for the Hunter, and other Asian tourists could fly direct to Newcastle via Singapore.
"First-time visitors will want to see the Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, but, if they've already been here, we have koalas and vineyards, beaches," he said.
Dr Cock said a Singapore route would also boost export opportunities for producers in the region.
The airport's business case for the international terminal upgrade predicted it would generate new economic activity worth $12.7 billion over 20 years, half of which would arise from freight traffic.
The delegation to Singapore emerged as a recommendation from the Hunter Joint Organisation's Hunter Global Summit in February.
Among the delegates are Hunter Defence Task Force chairman Tim Owen, Alloggio hotel and short-stay accommodation business founder Will Creedon and University of Newcastle Singapore campus chief executive Tony Travaglione.
Advertisement
Mr Palmer said a Singapore route would open up export opportunities for Port Stephens oyster farmers who had been hit hard by an outbreak of QX disease.
"It's a bit dire for oyster farmers in Port Stephens, but this is a light at the end of the tunnel to open up new markets across the world," he said. "Post this trip we're meeting with the farmers. Hopefully this is something we can do to build up their businesses."
Mr Palmer said the airport's foray into overseas destinations was a key driver of regional growth.
"The mayors of the Hunter got together two weeks ago, and on everyone's priority list was Newcastle Airport's journey into the international market," he said.
Mr Hawes said the opportunities for growth in trade and investment between the Hunter and Singapore were "limitless".
"We're an attractive and diverse region for business relationships from Singapore to grow in energy, defence, freight exchange and agriculture and viticulture," he said.
Advertisement
"We'll be showcasing the lot to our Singaporean neighbours to support growth in the existing trade relationship we have with this region."
In the news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.