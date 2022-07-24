Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Hunter delegation to Singapore enlists NSW Trade Minister Stuart Ayres' help in chasing new international route for Newcastle Airport

By Michael Parris, in Singapore
July 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer and Newcastle Airport chief executive officer Peter Cock touch down at Changi Airport in Singapore on Sunday evening.

A high-profile Hunter business and political delegation has arrived in Singapore to build trade and tourism links and progress negotiations on direct flights into the Asian transport hub.

