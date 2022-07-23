Plans have been lodged with Newcastle council for a $14.5 million residential development at Adamstown.
The Urbanacorp and Autobiography proposal is to demolish two homes and a car yard from 132-140 Brunker Road and construct a mixed use development containing a combined 39 residential apartments over two buildings and four commercial spaces.
The buildings would be five storeys on the Brunker Road side and four at the rear, and connected by a floor level communal space in the middle.
There are also plans to install a rooftop communal barbecue area on the rear building.
The proposal is made up of mostly two bedroom apartments, with some one and three bed options and includes a car park with 48 spaces - 40 for residents and visitors, four for the businesses and four for their visitors.
The current development control plan requirement is for a total of 55 car parking spaces, however the applicant said in the planning documents the total number of car spaces in the proposal complied with the requirement of a new draft DCP which was recently exhibited.
The car park would be accessed by a laneway at the rear of the property.
Urbanacorp's Mario Mourad said once approved, the plan was to start demolition early next year with construction to follow immediately after.
He said the build would likely take 12 months.
Meanwhile, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club has also lodged plans with council to expand its operations.
The club wants to conduct sailing activities from and store vessels at a site at Fitzroy Street, Carrington, which is leased by Thales Australia and owned by the Port of Newcastle and Transport for NSW.
The $245,000 proposal is to construct small boat storage and launching facilities, including the construction of a hardstand area and the installation of a crane and launch pontoon with a land anchor system.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
