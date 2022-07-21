A group of Hunter firefighters have been recognised for courage in their response to a devastating housefire at Singleton that claimed the lives of three children in 2019.
Three on-call firefighters who arrived at the scene of the blaze at Brittliffe Close in the early hours of June 26 found the body of 11-year-old Blake Atkins as they pulled his five-year-old twin sisters Matylda and Scarlett from the burning home - the girls lost their lives soon after.
The children's mum, Kara, and their eight-year-old sister escaped the blaze and were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
The tragedy sent shock waves through the community.
Fire and Rescue NSW on Thursday evening officially recognised the firefighters involved in the "extremely dangerous" and heartbreaking case.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said those involved were a credit to the emergency service agency and the communities they served.
"They exemplify the proud legacy of courageous service that is the hallmark of NSW firefighters," Commissioner Baxter said.
"As on-call firefighters, the recipients demonstrated their selfless commitment to protecting the irreplaceable in the communities in which they live."
On-call firefighters Hugh Miles, Christopher Taylor and Mitchell Tull each received a Unit Commendation for Courageous Action - they were the ones who went entered the inferno and found the three children.
Nineteen other firefighters involved in the response were also recognised with either a Unit Commendation for Meritorious Service or a Commissioner's Certificate of Appreciation.
Upper Hunter MP David Layzell said the firefighters had gone "beyond the call of duty".
"I'm immensely proud of the bravery they showed on the day of this tragic incident," he said.
"As a community, we ask more of firefighters than we would ask of ourselves, and time and again, they deliver."
Since the fatal blaze, firefighters have launched a prevention and education program in which they have visited hundreds of homes in the Singleton area to ensure they have at least one working smoke detector. They have also been installing free alarms and giving fire safety advice to residents.
