Mitch Barnett vows to leave the Newcastle Knights in a "better place" before joining the Warriors

By Robert Dillon
July 20 2022 - 10:00am
WARRIOR INSTINCTS: Mitch Barnett has vowed to bow out on a winning note.

HE arrived when the Newcastle Knights were at their lowest ebb, but Mitch Barnett intends to leave them in a "better place".

