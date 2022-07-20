Mitch Barnett vows to leave the Newcastle Knights in a "better place" before joining the Warriors

HE arrived when the Newcastle Knights were at their lowest ebb, but Mitch Barnett intends to leave them in a "better place".
Barnett, who will join the Warriors at the end of this season on a three-year deal, admits he has "one eye on the future" but his immediate priority is to help the Knights salvage some respectability in their remaining seven games, starting on Friday when they host Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"At the end of the day, I just want to finish on a high note here," Barnett told the Newcastle Herald.
"I know we're struggling at the moment, but a bit of hard work and I'm confident we can come home strong.
"I'm thankful for my time here at the Knights, but it's not over yet. We've still got the rest of the year to play out."
The rugged back-rower joined Newcastle from Canberra midway through their worst-ever season, the disastrous 2016 campaign in which they won only one game.
They proceeded to collect their third consecutive wooden spoon the next year, and of the first 25 games Barnett played in the red and blue, he celebrated only one win.
From that he emerged to earn two Danny Buderus Medals as player of the year and help Newcastle qualify for the finals in 2020 and 2021.
The Knights are currently languishing in 13th position on the competition ladder, and Barnett will be doing everything in his power to ensure they climb a few rungs between now and the end of the season.
"I really want to finish on a good note and play well," he said. "You always want to leave a place better than when you stepped into it."
A fierce competitor, the 28-year-old said he would always have fond memories of his time at the Knights, but will also regret that - barring a miracle - his seven-season stint will not deliver a single win in the finals.
"That has been disappointing," he said.
"It's not something I think about every day, but I did have dreams of winning a grand final here.
"That's probably something I'll look back on once I've hung up the boots.
"At the moment, I've still got a lot of footy ahead of me and I'll be doing whatever I can to shape what my future holds."
Barnett, who has played in 122 NRL games for Newcastle, has come to terms with the recent departure of Nathan Brown as Warriors coach. Brown recruited him to both the Knights and Warriors.
"I was pretty anxious about who they were going to bring in, but since they appointed Andrew Webster, I've spoken to him and I'm looking forward to meeting him face to face, and getting over there and playing under him," he said.
"They've signed some good men, and they're going to continue to make signings.
"And with the new coach, there's plenty to look forward to."
Barnett won't be selling his house and expects to settle in Newcastle after his football career finishes.
"You never know what the future holds," he said. "But at this point, that's the plan.
"My whole family is an hour and half north of here.
"My wife's whole family is there, as well.
"All my friends are here in Newy.
"It all depends how it all plays out over there [in New Zealand], but I'd say it's likely we'll be back here when my footy is over."
Barnett said he was looking forward to the "new adventure" in New Zealand, but at the same time would leave Newcastle with a heavy heart.
"It's probably the first time I've really looked after myself and my future," he said.
"That might sound selfish, but at the end of the day, it's a business. Clubs run it as a business, and players have to as well."
