THE WHEELS are in motion to link Charlestown's bustling CBD with the Fernleigh Track.
After extensive community consultation, Lake Macquarie City Council has locked in the preferred route for the path, set to begin at the corner of Frederick Street and the Pacific Highway before cruising down Milson Street behind Charlestown Swim Centre.
More than half of the people who had their say put the path above other options on the table, the council's transport operations lead Robert Morris said.
"A few key themes emerged from the feedback we received, including that this route was quieter, with less traffic, more shade and better scenery," he said.
"It was judged as safer, as well as more direct."
From the swim centre, the route will run through vacant land between Milson Street and Kaleen Street, continuing along before it follows a track through bushland to Flora Close next to Whitebridge High School.
The final stretch along Lonus Avenue to an existing path on Kopa Street will link it to the Fernleigh Track at Whitebridge.
It's hoped to encourage active transport options for students at Whitebridge and Charlestown Public School, travelling less than 150m from Charlestown East Public School and 100m from the swim centre.
Local 18-year-old Bryce Ham, who campaigned as an independent in local council elections said it's particularly important as Charlestown grows.
"This is a fantastic result and shows loud and clear that the community supports this important project which will provide a viable alternative to driving for this short trip, reduce congestion on Dudley Road, and create a safer space for cyclists, walkers, and school students," he said.
The chosen route attracted almost three times as many votes as the next most popular alternative, which veered south and navigated part of Dudley Road before joining Lonus Avenue.
Detailed planning is expected to be completed by July next year, with the potential to improve safety along the alternative southern route as part of the project team's investigations.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the council is dedicated to rolling out shared pathways.
"The more of these paths we can build, the better options we will have to get people out of their cars and onto bikes and other forms of transport," she said.
"That's great for congestion, it's great for the environment, it's a much healthier alternative, and, particularly these days, it's much kinder to the hip pocket."
Mr Morris said design and construction is subject to funding.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
